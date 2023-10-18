Regional leaders set to attend Mexico migration summit, president says

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leaders from Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and Ecuador will attend a migration summit set to take place in Mexico on Sunday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador first said heads of state from those countries, along with those of Colombia and Venezuela, would attend. Later, he said other leaders, such as vice presidents or foreign ministers, may represent them.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry, editing by Cassandra Garrison)

