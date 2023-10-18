News & Insights

Regional leaders set to attend Mexico migration summit, president says

October 18, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Leaders from Cuba, Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and Ecuador will attend a migration summit set to take place in Mexico on Sunday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday.

Lopez Obrador first said heads of state from those countries, along with those of Colombia and Venezuela, would attend. Later, he said other leaders, such as vice presidents or foreign ministers, may represent them.

