Regional Health Properties receives NYSE American notice of delisting

Regional Health Properties (RHE) announced that, on November 11, 2024, NYSE American LLC publicly announced and provided a notice to the Company that NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock, no par value, and the Company’s Series A Redeemable Preferred Shares, no par value, from NYSE American. The NYSE Regulation has determined that the Company is no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 1009(a) of the NYSE American Company Guide as the Company was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with Sections 1003(a)(i) and (ii) of the Company Guide by the end of the maximum 18-month compliance plan period, which expired on November 10, 2024. The Company has a right to a review of the NYSE Regulation determination to delist the Securities by the Listings Qualifications Panel of the Committee for Review of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The Company’s request for such a review must be made by November 18, 2024. The Company intends to appeal such determination. The Company expects the Securities to continue to trade on NYSE American during the appeal process.

