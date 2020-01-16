Regional Fed Banks Think Holiday Retail Sales Were Solid.

When the Fed released its latest report of anecdotes from businesses across regional Fed districts Wednesday, one common theme was that holiday-season sales were pretty good. The December retail sales report, due later this morning, should clear things up.

When the Fed released its latest report of anecdotes from businesses across regional Fed districts Wednesday, one common theme was that holiday-season sales were pretty good. The December retail sales report, due later this morning, should clear things up.

The Federal Reserve’s latest beige book offered investors some positive clues ahead of Thursday’s reading on December retail sales.

When the Fed released its latest report of anecdotes from businesses across regional Fed districts Wednesday afternoon, one common theme was that holiday-season sales were pretty good. “On balance, holiday sales were said to be solid, with several districts noting the growing importance of online shopping,” the report said.

The color “bodes well for retail sales tomorrow,” said BMO Capital Markets strategist Jon Hill.

Retail sales, to be reported by the Census Bureau at 8:30 a.m Eastern time Thursday, are expected to be up modestly from November. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect sales to have risen 0.3% from a month earlier, up from a 0.2% pace in November. Excluding more-volatile auto and gas sales, economists expect a 0.4% increase in retail sales, which were flat on that basis in November.

December is the most crucial for the nation’s retail sector, given how much Americans spend around the holidays. For context, the World Economic Forum estimated that American consumers would spend more than $1 trillion for Christmas this year, with almost $150 billion going to online retailers. That translates to about $942 a person on gifts, 6% more than last year.

One particularly sunny area in the beige book was Philadelphia. “Although the holiday sales season began late this year, mall store operators noted that activity appeared strong from Black Friday through mid-December across most retail segments,” the report said, adding that shoppers are increasingly returning their online purchases to local stores, which has boosted mall traffic. The sentiment carried through to January, when the Fed surveys business contacts, with retailers in the region expressing positive outlooks for 2020.

In Dallas, retail sales growth increased over the reporting period, led by auto dealers and nondurable-goods wholesalers. Some contacts pointed to an easing of trade tensions as a driver of increased retail activity, the report said. Retail outlooks also improved notably in Dallas, with half of retail contacts expecting higher sales in 2020 versus 2019.

Businesses in the Kansas City district, meanwhile, said economic activity rose modestly, driven by robust retail sales during the holiday shopping season. Atlanta retailers also reported healthy sales levels during the holiday season, with online sales levels continuing to dominate overall sales activity.

There are, of course, reasons for investors to be cautious going into the December retail sales numbers. Take Target (ticker: TGT), which on Wednesday reported disappointing sales for November and December and warned fourth-quarter sales growth would fall short of the 3% to 4% gain it had earlier projected.

“We faced challenges throughout November and December in key seasonal merchandise categories and our holiday sales did not meet our expectations,” Chief Executive Brian Cornell said, pointing in particular to weak sales of toys and electronics, typically hot items during the holiday shopping season.

Moreover, a 0.3% rise in total retail sales in December from November isn’t exactly a blockbuster number. It would be far better than the 1.2% decline in December 2018, but it would be a bit short of the 0.4% average for the rest of 2019.

That said, the skew of economists’ estimates is to the upside. Some 26 economists in the Bloomberg poll anticipate something better than the 0.3% consensus estimate (those upside calls are mostly for either 0.4% or 0.5%), compared with 21 economists expecting a sub-0.3% reading.

Whatever the retail reading shows, one thing is clear: Many businesses across the country seem to think holiday sales were solid.

Write to Lisa Beilfuss at lisa.beilfuss@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.