Regional environmental agency to review complaint on Pemex refinery emissions

By Kylie Madry

MEXICO CITY, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Commission for Environmental Cooperation (CEC), which oversees environmental issues in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, will review a complaint on emissions put out by Mexican state-run oil producer Pemex's PEMX.UL Cadereyta refinery outside the northern industrial hub of Monterrey, it said on Tuesday.

The CEC has 30 days to decide whether Mexico should respond to the complaint, the agency said in a statement.

The regional agency oversees environmental issues in the three countries under the U.S.-Canada-Mexico (USMCA) trilateral trade pact.

The complaint was filed anonymously by a Mexican citizen accusing Mexico of failing to effectively enforce its environmental laws to regulate air emissions from the refinery and to manage the resulting air pollution in Monterrey.

Residents in Monterrey have long complained of poor air quality in the metropolis, with the state vowing in recent months to take action against the federal government to end Pemex's flaring at the site.

Thousands took to the streets last month to protest against the refinery, chanting, "Out with Pemex!"

The Nuevo Leon state government has alleged that the refinery is responsible for 90% of sulfur dioxide emissions in the Monterrey area.

Pemex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, images of thick yellow and black smoke billowing from the Cadereyta refinery's flare stacks - meant to burn off only small volumes of excess natural gas - went viral on social media.

Heavily indebted, Pemex is under intense international pressure, including from the United States and its own bond investors, to clean up its operations after vast methane leaks and excessive gas flaring.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Additional reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Sarah Morland and Deepa Babington)

