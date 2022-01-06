Regional data point to further rise in German inflation

BERLIN, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Consumer price inflation rose in several German states in December, regional data showed on Thursday, pointing to an unexpected increase in the nationwide inflation figure.

Preliminary data from North-Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, showed that annual consumer price inflation (CPI) accelerated to 5.2% from 5.1% in the previous month.

It also picked up in the western state of Hesse to 5.4% from 5.3% and in the eastern state of Saxony to 5.1% from 5.0%. In Brandenburg, it remained unchanged at 5.7%.

The pan-German inflation figures for Europe's largest economy are due later on Thursday (1300 GMT).

Analysts polled by Reuters have predicted the nationwide CPI figure will ease to 5.1% in December from 5.2% the previous month. The EU-harmonised inflation figure (HICP) is projected to fall to 5.7% from 6.0% in November.

Dekabank analyst Kristian Toedtmann said the regional data suggested that the pan-German CPI figure would rise against market expectations whereas the EU-harmonised figure would probably ease in line with the forecast.

"There is some easing in the costs for energy, but there are price increases in other areas such as clothing," Toedtmann said.

Service providers such as restaurants, hotels, cinemas and fitness studios increased their prices in December, though this is unlikely to continue given renewed restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Toedtmann added.

"In the near future, inflation in Germany will probably slow," Toedtmann said.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber and Klaus Lauer; editing by Barbara Lewis)

