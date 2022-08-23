Commodities

Regional carrier ExpressJet files for bankruptcy, ceases operations

Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
U.S. regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines said on Tuesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and ceased all flight operations, blaming market and economic conditions.

