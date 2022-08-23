Regional carrier ExpressJet files for bankruptcy, ceases operations

Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. regional carrier ExpressJet Airlines said on Tuesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and ceased all flight operations, blaming market and economic conditions.

