Regional Banks: Smaller Than You Think

Fear-inducing headlines are likely painting too grim of a picture.

Silicon Valley Bank. Signature. First Republic. PacWest. Comerica. The list of regional banks that have either failed or are rumored to be in financial trouble grows by the week. That’s putting plenty of investors on edge—fueled by fear-inducing media headlines like “The Regional Banking Crisis is Expanding” and “How Bad Will It Get?”.

We think it’s a good time for some big-picture perspective on the issue.

Consider this: When we add up all 144 regional banks found in the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index, we find that collectively they’re about the same size in key metrics as just two of the largest banks, Wells Fargo and Bank of America, which happen to be headquartered in Horizon Investment’s hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Source: Bloomberg, 05/10/23

As the chart above shows, that’s the case regardless of whether the metric used is market cap (which reflects broad passive index total exposure), customer deposits (which reflects the total amount of funds individuals and businesses keep at these banks), or total assets (which effectively measures the aggregate amount of lending done by the banks).

The message to investors: Take a deep breath. While regional bank-related headlines may weigh on market sentiment and make for a challenging environment in the short term, it should take far more than the failure of some of these smaller banks to upend the health of the U.S. or global financial system.

This commentary is written by Horizon Investments’ asset management team.

For more news, information, and analysis, visit the ETF Strategist Channel.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

The S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index comprises stocks in the S&P Total Market Index classified in the GICS regional banks sub-industry.

Nothing contained herein should be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security. This report does not attempt to examine all the facts and circumstances that may be relevant to any company, industry, or security mentioned herein. We are not soliciting any action based on this document. It is for the general information of clients of Horizon Investments, LLC (“Horizon”). This document does not constitute a personal recommendation or take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situations, or needs of individual clients. Before acting on any analysis, advice, or recommendation in this document, clients should consider whether the security in question is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if necessary, seek professional advice. Investors may realize losses on any investments.

The investments recommended by Horizon Investments are not guaranteed. There can be economic times when all investments are unfavorable and depreciate in value. Clients may lose money.

Asset allocation cannot eliminate the risk of fluctuating prices and uncertain returns. All investing involves risk of loss, and in periods of market growth, risk mitigation strategies can be expected to lag in performance behind equity strategies that do not focus on risk mitigation.

This commentary is based on public information that we consider reliable, but we do not represent that it is accurate or complete, and it should not be relied on as such. Opinions expressed herein are our opinions as of the date of this document. These opinions may not be reflected in all of our strategies. We do not intend to and will not endeavor to update the information discussed in this document. No part of this document may be (i) copied, photocopied, or duplicated in any form by any means or (ii) redistributed without Horizon’s prior written consent. Forward-looking statements cannot be guaranteed.

Reference to an index does not imply that any account will achieve returns, volatility, or other results similar to that index. An index's composition may not reflect how a portfolio is constructed in relation to expected or achieved returns, portfolio guidelines, restrictions, sectors, correlations, concentrations, volatility or tracking error targets, all of which are subject to change. Individuals cannot invest directly in any index.

Other disclosure information is available at www.horizoninvestments.com.

Horizon Investments and the Horizon H are registered trademarks of Horizon Investments, LLC

©2023 Horizon Investments LLC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.