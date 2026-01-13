Regional Banks Show Resilience Amid High Rates & Credit Gains

The current banking environment continues to be shaped by a challenging interest rate backdrop, heightened competition for deposits and a renewed focus on balance sheet resilience. Across the sector, higher rates have pressured the market value of securities portfolios, leading to elevated unrealized losses, even as core operating performance has been resilient. At the same time, community and regional banks are differentiating themselves through strong local deposit franchises, disciplined credit management and diversified sources of income.

Within this context, Security Federal Corporation SFDL, Bank of the James Financial Group BOTJ and Community Bancorp. CMTV stand out as institutions that have maintained solid asset bases and demonstrated earnings stability, positioning them well for steady performances in the future.

Security Federal: Scale, Stability & Earnings Momentum

Security Federal operates with a well diversified balance sheet totaling $1.61 billion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2025. Its asset mix reflects a balanced approach, with $789.3 million in investment securities and $678.1 million in net loans, providing both liquidity and income generation. A notable positive for SFDL is its earnings trajectory. For the first nine months of 2025, the company reported net income of $9.4 million, up meaningfully from the prior year period, supported by higher net interest income and a reversal of provision for credit losses, signaling improving credit conditions.

While unrealized losses in the available-for-sale securities portfolio persist, management clearly attributes these to the interest rate environment rather than credit deterioration, and the company has both the intent and ability to hold these securities to recovery. With a strong deposit base of $1.37 billion, SFDL appears well-positioned to deliver stable earnings as rate pressures normalize.

Given its improving profitability, conservative credit profile, and sizable asset base, SFDL is expected to continue generating steady earnings with limited balance sheet stress.

Bank of the James: Consistent Growth & Diversified Income

Bank of the James reported total assets of $1.02 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2025, reflecting steady balance sheet expansion, driven by loan growth and deposit inflows. Net loans stood at $653.3 million, while the securities portfolio added further stability and liquidity. BOTJ’s performance is supported by a diversified revenue stream, including strong contributions from wealth management, service charges and gains on loan sales. For the first nine months of 2025, the company generated net income of $6.3 million, demonstrating resilience despite a competitive rate environment.

BOTJ recorded a recovery of credit losses during the period, underscoring sound underwriting and favorable credit trends. Although accumulated other comprehensive loss reflects unrealized securities losses, these are tied to rate movements rather than credit quality concerns.

With a stable asset base, improving capital position and diversified fee income, BOTJ is positioned for moderate, sustainable growth and consistent shareholder returns.

Community Bancorp: Strong Asset Base & Robust Earnings Growth

Community Bancorp is the largest of the three institutions by assets, reporting $1.23 billion in total assets as of Sept.30, 2025. Its balance sheet is anchored by a substantial loan portfolio of $951.9 million, heavily weighted toward commercial and commercial real estate lending, and supported by a broad deposit base exceeding $1 billion.

CMTV delivered particularly strong earnings momentum in 2025. For the first nine months of 2025, net income rose to $12.3 million, reflecting higher net interest income and improved operating leverage. Credit costs declined year over year, and management emphasized that unrealized losses in the securities portfolio were rate driven rather than credit related, with no allowance required for AFS securities. The company also continues to build shareholder value through dividend payments and disciplined capital management, reinforcing its long term investment appeal.

With its large asset base, strong earnings growth and improving credit trends, CMTV appears well-positioned to outperform smaller peers as operating conditions stabilize.

Closing Thoughts

In a banking environment defined by interest rate volatility and balance sheet scrutiny, SFDL, BOTJ and CMTV illustrate how community and regional banks can remain resilient. Each institution benefits from a solid asset foundation, prudent credit management and earnings stability. As rate pressures ease over time, these banks are expected to translate their strong fundamentals into consistent performance and long term value creation.

