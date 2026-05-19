This Regional Bank's Chief Accounting Officer Just Sold 2,000 Shares for $76,000

Key Points

Chief Accounting Officer Keith Bornemann sold 2,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$76,000 at around $38 per share on May 5, 2026.

The sale represented 20.18% of Bornemann's direct holdings, reducing direct ownership from 9,912 to 7,912 shares.

All activity reflected direct ownership only, with no indirect or derivative involvement; post-sale, indirect holdings remain at zero.

This transaction size is within the historical sell range for Bornemann, reflecting a cadence in line with available capacity and a declining direct share base.

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Keith Bornemann, Chief Accounting Officer at Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH), reported the sale of 2,000 shares of common stock in an open-market transaction on May 5, 2026, as disclosed in this SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 2,000 Transaction value $76,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 7,912 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $299,000

Key questions

How does the sale compare to Bornemann's historical insider trading activity?

The 2,000-share sale is consistent with Bornemann's prior open-market dispositions, where historical sale sizes have ranged from 2,000 to 2,500 shares and no single sale has surpassed 2,500 shares, indicating a controlled and regular liquidity cadence.

The 2,000-share sale is consistent with Bornemann's prior open-market dispositions, where historical sale sizes have ranged from 2,000 to 2,500 shares and no single sale has surpassed 2,500 shares, indicating a controlled and regular liquidity cadence. What is the impact of this transaction on Bornemann's direct ownership in Hilltop Holdings?

Direct ownership decreased by 20.18%, from 9,912 shares to 7,912 shares, which now represents just under half of the direct share count held in mid-2023 as Bornemann has gradually reduced his stake over several periods.

Direct ownership decreased by 20.18%, from 9,912 shares to 7,912 shares, which now represents just under half of the direct share count held in mid-2023 as Bornemann has gradually reduced his stake over several periods. Is there any indirect or derivative participation in this transaction?

No, the transaction pertains solely to directly held common shares; there are no indirect holdings (such as through trusts or LLCs) or derivative securities reported in this filing.

No, the transaction pertains solely to directly held common shares; there are no indirect holdings (such as through trusts or LLCs) or derivative securities reported in this filing. Does the transaction magnitude reflect a change in selling strategy or available capacity?

The sale size aligns with historical averages and reflects normalization to current available holdings, as Bornemann's direct position has declined from 17,112 shares in July 2023 to 7,912 shares post-transaction, limiting the potential volume for further sales.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.28 billion Net income (TTM) $161.31 million Dividend yield 2.07% Price (as of market close 5/5/26) $37.76

Company snapshot

Offers a diversified suite of business and consumer banking products, broker-dealer services, and mortgage origination, generating revenue from interest income, fees, and commissions.

Operates a multi-segment business model with income streams from lending, deposit products, securities trading, investment banking, and mortgage financing.

Serves commercial clients, public entities, and individual consumers, with a focus on regional banking, municipal finance, and mortgage customers.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services holding company with a significant presence in regional banking, broker-dealer activities, and mortgage origination.

What this transaction means for investors

Hilltop Holdings released its financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on April 23. Earnings per diluted share of $0.64 were about flat with last year’s Q1 results, but beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $0.50. The bank benefited from higher net interest income, a significantly lower provision for credit losses, and lower non-interest expenses. It also reported growth in loans on a sequential basis but a slight sequential decline in deposits. The board of directors also declared a $0.20-per-share cash dividend.

The regional bank stock has risen 11.26% year to date, and 11.82% on a total return basis, which includes dividend reinvestment. That result outperforms the State Street SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, which holds about 150 regional banks and has returned 8.5% since Jan. 1.

Investing in individual regional banks can be complex and risky due to concentration. In 2023, the sector entered a crisis after three regional banks failed and prices dropped, wiping out hundreds of billions of dollars in assets. If you’re interested in the sector and willing to devote the time to research and follow promising individual names, it could prove lucrative. But it won’t be a straightforward investment. Indeed, even Hilltop’s results this year so far have been volatile.

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Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.