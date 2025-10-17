Regional Bank Stocks Tumble Over Concerns About Bad Loans

Yesterday, U.S. stock indices declined sharply after regional banks Zions Bancorporation ZION and Western Alliance Bancorporation WAL disclosed loan losses and fraud allegations. Zions and Western Alliance stocks tanked and closed the session down 13.1% and 10.8%, respectively.



The disclosure reignited investor fears about the overall health of the regional banking sector. The concern spread across the broader financial sector, with the KBW Regional Banking Index (KRE) dropping 6.3% and nearly all its constituents closing sharply lower in the session.

What Did Zions and Western Alliance Reveal?

Zions announced, in a filing, that a $50 million charge-off tied to two troubled commercial loans from its California Bank & Trust division will be included in its third-quarter 2025 results. This involved alleged misrepresentations and contractual defaults by borrowers. ZION is scheduled to announce quarterly numbers on Monday, Oct. 20.



Additionally, Western Alliance disclosed a lawsuit against Cantor Group V, LLC over loan fraud. Earlier in the week, it emerged that WAL had exposure to bankrupt auto-related companies such as First Brands Group and Tricolor Holdings. Despite revealing these matters, the company noted that as of Sept. 30, 2025, its total criticized assets are lower on a sequential basis. The bank is slated to report third-quarter numbers on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Escalating Credit Quality Concerns at Regional Banks

On Oct. 14, JPMorgan JPM CEO Jamie Dimon, while discussing the losses his bank experienced from the downfall of Tricolor Holdings, said it was "not our finest moment." JPM disclosed a $170 million charge-off related to its wholesale lending to Tricolor. Further, Dimon warned that there could be many more such issues. He said, “My antenna goes up when things like that happen. I shouldn't say this, but when you see one cockroach, there's probably more. Everyone should be forewarned on this one.”



In early September, another regional lender, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB, in a regulatory filing, said it would take a $170–$200 million charge in the third quarter related to the collapse of subprime auto lender Tricolor. The impairment is expected to significantly affect Fifth Third’s provision for credit losses, which is now expected to be in the range of $220–$250 million.



Such disclosures by lenders actually highlighted a new reality: fraud is no longer just a compliance issue but a credit quality matter. This raises questions about the risk management and underwriting standards at regional banks, making investors more cautious about the sector's overall health. Investors are now scrutinizing regional banks more closely for other potential hidden loan problems.



Although ZION, WAL, FITB and JPM emphasized that these exposures were isolated, the market saw them as warning signs of broader credit deterioration, especially with continued bankruptcies and fraud surfacing in the opaque private credit market. These incidents heightened concerns about the rapidly expanding private credit market.



The spike in loan troubles and fraud risk has put regional lenders at the forefront of market turbulence. This has also renewed anxieties about overall credit quality and potential ripple effects through the U.S. financial system.

