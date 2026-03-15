Regional Bank Stock Up 14% in a Year as Investor Sells $2.6 Million in Shares

Key Points

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors sold 23,200 shares of UMBF in the fourth quarter; the estimated transaction value was $2.63 million based on quarterly average prices.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value fell by $2.77 million, reflecting both trading and price changes.

The post-transaction stake stood at 7,302 shares valued at $840,022.

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On February 17, 2026, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors disclosed a sale of 23,200 shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF), an estimated $2.63 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold 23,200 shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated value of the trade was $2.63 million, calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position declined by $2.77 million, a change that includes both the share sale and price movement.

What else to know

This was a sale, reducing the UMBF stake to 0.69% of the fund’s 13F reportable assets under management

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: QCRH: $7.09 million (5.8% of AUM) NYSE: OBK: $4.74 million (3.9% of AUM) NYSE: CFG: $4.58 million (3.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: HBNC: $4.35 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: VLY: $4.19 million (3.5% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, shares were priced at $127.77, up 13.8% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 20% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2026-02-17) $127.77 Market Capitalization $9.70 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.43 billion Net Income (TTM) $702.40 million

Company snapshot

UMB Financial offers commercial and personal banking, institutional asset management, fund administration, healthcare payment solutions, and a range of treasury and lending services.

The bank generates revenue primarily from interest income, fee-based services, asset management, and transaction processing across regional banking and institutional financial services.

It serves commercial clients, institutional investors, healthcare providers, and retail consumers across 15 U.S. states, with a diversified customer base spanning businesses and individuals.

UMB Financial is a regional financial services provider with a diversified business model spanning commercial, institutional, and personal banking. The company leverages its broad product suite and multi-state branch network to serve a wide range of clients, from businesses and institutional investors to individual consumers.

What this transaction means for investors

Regional banks surely aren’t known for delivering the explosive moves seen in growth stocks, but they can quietly compound value when earnings growth and balance sheet expansion move in the right direction, and that’s the lens long-term investors should apply when evaluating UMB Financial.



The Kansas City–based lender is coming off a year of very solid growth. Fourth-quarter revenue reached about $720.9 million, up 66% from the prior year, while net income available to common shareholders climbed to roughly $209.5 million, a 75% increase year over year. Much of that momentum reflects the company’s recently completed acquisition of Heartland Financial, a deal that expanded the bank’s geographic reach and helped boost interest income across its lending and deposit franchise.



Despite those gains, the stock’s roughly 14% climb over the past year still trails the broader market. That relative underperformance may explain why some investors are trimming exposure after the bank’s strong earnings expansion.



Within the broader portfolio, the position is modest compared with several other regional banking investments, including holdings in institutions like QCR Holdings, Origin Bancorp, and Citizens Financial. Ultimately, it seems that positioning suggests the investment functions as part of a diversified bet on regional lenders rather than a core anchor, but the bank’s recent performance suggests it still has room to run.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.