Regional bank Pacific Premier to buy Opus Bank in $1 bln deal

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

(Adds deal details, background on Pacific Premier, Opus) Feb 3 (Reuters) - Regional bank Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc said on Monday it would buy peer Opus Bank in an all-stock deal valued at $1 billion, to expand its footprint in California and other parts of the western United States. Opus Bank shareholders will receive 0.9 shares of Pacific Premier, or $26.82, for each share held, based on Pacific's Friday closing. That represents a premium of 0.7% to Opus' last closing share price. Southern California-based Pacific Premier Bancorp is a business bank mainly focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses in the region. Opus, headquartered in Irvine, California, will help Pacific Premier swell its assets by $8 billion to $20 billion. Pacific Premier shareholders will own about 63% of the combined company. The deal, slated to close in the second quarter, is expected to increase Pacific's earnings per share by 14% in 2021. (https://reut.rs/36OrzCJ) D.A. Davidson & Co advised Pacific Premier, while Piper Sandler & Co was the financial adviser to Opus. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;))

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.

Most Popular