Regional Bank Director Purchases 31,363 Shares for $1.4 Million, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Acquisition of 31,363 shares for ~$1.4 million on July 22, 2026.

The transaction increased the total indirect equity position by 14%.

Shares are held through the Robert T. Perry-Smith Exemption Trust.

The investment at $44.00 per share follows a 59% total return for the stock over the preceding 12 months.

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Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith, a Director at Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC), executed an indirect purchase of 31,363 shares of common stock on July 22, 2026. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value ~$1.4 million Shares purchased (indirectly held) 31,363 Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) ~259,000 Post-transaction value ~$12.52 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($44.00); post-transaction value based on July 22, 2026 market close ($48.37).

Company snapshot

Sector: Financial Services

Industry: Banks - Regional

Market capitalization: $1.0 billion

Trailing 12-month revenue: $278.2 million

Five Star Bancorp serves as the holding company for Five Star Bank and delivers a full spectrum of banking products and services. The institution caters to a diverse clientele, including small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers.

Key questions

What is the nature of the entity through which the shares were acquired?

The shares were purchased by the Robert T. Perry-Smith Exemption Trust, an entity established for the benefit of the director, who serves as its trustee.

The shares were purchased by the Robert T. Perry-Smith Exemption Trust, an entity established for the benefit of the director, who serves as its trustee. How does this purchase relate to the director's total beneficial ownership?

Following this transaction, the director holds no shares directly; his entire equity interest of ~259,000 shares is maintained through the exemption trust.

Following this transaction, the director holds no shares directly; his entire equity interest of ~259,000 shares is maintained through the exemption trust. Are there any specific conditions attached to the reported holdings?

The total position includes 974 unvested shares granted under the company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, which are scheduled to vest on December 31, 2026, contingent upon continued service.

The total position includes 974 unvested shares granted under the company's 2021 Equity Incentive Plan, which are scheduled to vest on December 31, 2026, contingent upon continued service. What is the collective insider ownership of the firm?

Insiders collectively hold 1.0% of the company's outstanding shares as of the July 24, 2026 filing.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-23) $47.35 Market Capitalization $1.0 billion Revenue (TTM) $278.2 million Net Income (TTM) $72.0 million

Company Snapshot

Five Star Bancorp operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank, offering a comprehensive suite of banking products and services, including deposit accounts (money market, checking, savings, and time deposits) and a diversified lending portfolio encompassing commercial and residential real estate loans.

The company generates revenue through net interest income on its loan and deposit portfolios, non-interest income from banking services and fees, and maintains profitability through disciplined cost management and credit risk assessment across its lending operations.

Five Star Bancorp serves small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers throughout its primary markets, positioning itself as a community-focused regional financial institution with personalized service.

Five Star Bancorp is a regional banking institution with approximately $1.0 billion in market capitalization and $278.2 million in TTM revenue, supported by a lean operational footprint of 233 employees. The company has demonstrated strong market performance with a 58.75% one-year share price appreciation, reflecting investor confidence in its business execution and profitability metrics. As a regional bank, Five Star Bancorp competes through localized relationship banking, specialized lending expertise in its core markets, and a diversified deposit base that supports sustainable net interest margin expansion.

What this transaction means for investors

Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith, a Director at Five Star Bancorp, recently acquired about $1.4 million worth of the company’s stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First of all, investors must understand that insider activity isn’t always driven by an executive’s opinion of the underlying stock and whether it will rise or fall. Often, these transactions are part of complex estate planning or tax strategies. However, insider transactions can serve as an excellent introduction to often-overlooked companies.

Such is the case of Five Star Bancorp. This regional bank has delivered a total return of 124% since its debut via initial public offering (IPO) in May 2021. Over its lifetime, the stock has a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.6%. That compares favorably with the benchmark S&P 500, which has generated a total return of 91% and a CAGR of 13.2% over the same period.

Five Star Bancorp operates exclusively in California, specifically in the San Francisco Bay area, North State, Central Valley, and Greater Sacramento. With only 10 branches and around 250 employees, Five Star Bancorp is the definition of a small regional bank.

As for the stock, its price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14x is well below the market average. However, for a regional bank stock, 14x is actually average to slightly above average. Its recent quarterly report painted a mixed picture: earnings per share (EPS) beat consensus estimates, while an increase in non-performing commercial real estate loans was a drag.

In short, with a market cap of around $1 billion, this small regional bank could appeal to investors seeking small-cap exposure.

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Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.