Regional Air Travel and the Chasm Caused by CASM

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

According to IATA (International Air Transportation Association), the global aviation industry is expected to continue recovering strongly throughout 2023 with revenue reaching $803 billion, up 9.7% from 2022. However, here at home, U.S. regional air travelers are likely to continue to face an ever-increasing number of frustrations as domestic carriers struggle to cope with issues such as post-pandemic demand, rising fuel prices, and an ongoing pilot shortage.

With Labor Day and summer travel just behind us, you don’t need a great memory to recall the countless news stories of regional traveler annoyance caused by what seemed like recycled headlines. These ranged anywhere from cancellations due to staff shortages, bad weather, and technical problems, to delayed flights – which, according to data from airline tracker FlightAware, made up 23% of flights over the first 8 months of 2023. But what rarely makes headlines is a widely used industry cost metric called Cost Per Available Seat Mile (CASM).

As the CEO of an aviation company, I believe this is adding to the widening chasm between airlines and the regional air traveler.

At its most basic level, CASM is an airline cost metric that measures how efficiently an airline uses its aircraft. CASM calculates the average cost of flying one seat on an aircraft one mile. Generally speaking, the lower the CASM on every flight, the more profitable and efficient the airline is. For those who may be wondering how a cost metric like this affects regional travelers, let’s expand on the history of the CASM effect.

Prior to the implementation of the CASM metric, it was commonplace for airlines to operate smaller 50-seat aircraft on regional routes to small city destinations such as Elmira, NY; Del Rio, TX; and Williamsport, PA – home of the Little League World Series. I believe that the reliance on the CASM metric in the commercial airline industry has brought about several detrimental consequences for regional flyers in the U.S. One of the most significant negative impacts has been the systematic removal of those smaller, 50-seat aircraft, in favor of larger planes with more seat capacity. This shift has led to serious repercussions for smaller cities and communities.

As airlines continue to prioritize larger aircraft that fly longer routes in an effort to lower their CASM, the result has often been that smaller communities lose out on essential air service. Smaller planes can access airports with shorter runways and limited infrastructure, connecting remote areas to the national air network. The removal of these aircraft often leads to the abandonment of routes to smaller cities, depriving residents of convenient travel options. Moreover, CASM-driven decisions frequently result in overcrowded hubs, leading to more congestion, longer layovers, and increased travel times for regional flyers.

For cities such as Williamsport, PA, and many others like it throughout the country, scheduled regional airline service not only gave their community residents a chance to conveniently travel, but in many cases, it provided an overall boon to their economies. But today, if you go to the Williamsport airport website, you’ll find the following statement: “Williamsport Regional Airport currently is not served by a commercial airline. The industry is experiencing many changes due to COVID, availability of pilots, employees, and high fuel costs. However, we continue to work toward a new solution and are hopeful to recruit new service in 2023. Please watch for news and announcements.”

This commercial airline vacuum presents a significant opportunity for regional airlines, and the nascent air taxi market, which would greatly benefit these underserved communities.

