This Region Has Hidden Retirement Value -- If You Know Where to Look

February 27, 2026 — 03:01 pm EST

Written by Leo Sun for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Florida's warm year-round weather, popular beaches, established retirement communities, easy access to cruises and air travel, and low taxes all make it the top state for retirees in The Motley Fool's Best Places to Retire Index. However, all of Florida's top retirement destinations are also hot and humid, face annual hurricane threats, and have high housing prices.

So instead of focusing too much on Florida, retirees can consider moving to the Midwest, which is often overlooked but actually includes several highly rated retirement cities -- including Cleveland, Ohio; Saint Paul, Minnesota; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A picture of Cleveland's skyline.

Image source: Getty Images.

All three of those cities are more affordable than many other popular retirement destinations. On a scale of 1-100 for cost of living, Cleveland and Saint Paul both score 79, while Milwaukee ranks even higher at 87. All three cities also have plenty of trails, parks, cultural attractions, walkable areas, and robust healthcare options for retirees.

However, all three of these Midwestern cities have harsh winters. Cleveland and Saint Paul also have high city and property taxes, while some areas of Milwaukee are struggling with high crime rates. Therefore, these cities might have significant hidden value for retirees -- but they should carefully weigh their strengths and weaknesses against more popular destinations like Florida.

The Motley Fool
