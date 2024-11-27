Regina Miracle’s Revenue Grows Amidst Profit Decline

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (HK:2199) has released an update.
Regina Miracle International reported a 12.2% increase in revenue for the six months ending September 2024 compared to the same period last year, reaching HK$3.98 billion. Despite this, the company’s profit attributable to owners fell by 36.7% due to increased expenses, resulting in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation barely changing. Investors may find the company’s performance mixed, with significant revenue growth but declining profit margins.
