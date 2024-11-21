Regina Miracle Faces Profit Decline Amidst Restructuring

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (HK:2199) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Regina Miracle International anticipates a decline in net profit by less than 40% for the first half of 2024, attributed to increased restructuring costs, elevated global interest rates, and initial operational expenses at a new factory. Despite these challenges, the company’s financial performance has improved compared to the latter half of the last fiscal year. Investors are advised to approach trading with caution as the company finalizes its interim results.

For further insights into HK:2199 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.