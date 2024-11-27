News & Insights

Regina Miracle Announces Interim Dividend for 2024

November 27, 2024 — 03:41 am EST

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited (HK:2199) has released an update.

Regina Miracle International (Holdings) Limited has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.025 per share for the six months ending September 2024, with the payment scheduled for December 24, 2024. Investors should take note of the ex-dividend date on December 10, 2024, and ensure their shares are registered by December 11, 2024, to be eligible for the dividend payout. This announcement reflects the company’s commitment to providing returns to its shareholders.

