REGI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (Symbol: REGI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $66.39, changing hands as low as $63.76 per share. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of REGI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, REGI's low point in its 52 week range is $22.10 per share, with $117 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.01.

