Regenxbio (RGNX) Soars 5.4%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Regenxbio (RGNX) shares rallied 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $11.6. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 23.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The sharp rebound in the stock appears to reflect a market correction following the prior day’s steep selloff, which likely stemmed from an overreaction to REGENXBIO’s disclosure that the FDA had placed a clinical hold on its investigational gene therapy RGX-111 for MPS I (Hurler syndrome). The hold followed a preliminary review of a single case of neoplasm (an intraventricular CNS tumor) observed in a patient enrolled in a phase I/II study. In addition, the FDA imposed a clinical hold on RGX-121 for MPS II (Hunter syndrome), citing product similarities, overlapping study populations and shared risk considerations across the programs.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.99 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2%. Revenues are expected to be $31.49 million, up 48.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Regenxbio, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RGNX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Regenxbio is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX), finished the last trading session 2.7% lower at $5.74. CTMX has returned 38.5% over the past month.

CytomX Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.5% over the past month to -$0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -136.4%. CytomX Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

