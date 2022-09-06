REGENXBIO (RGNX) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of REGENXBIO Inc (Symbol: RGNX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.43, changing hands as low as $27.21 per share. REGENXBIO Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RGNX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RGNX's low point in its 52 week range is $18.69 per share, with $46.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.49.

