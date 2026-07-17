BioTech
RGNX

REGENXBIO Prices $100M Public Offering To Advance Gene Therapy Programs; Stock Down

July 17, 2026 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) fell nearly 20% after the company announced it has priced a $100 million public offering of common stock and pre-funded warrants.

The offering includes 10,003,889 shares of common stock at $9.00 per share and 1,111,111 pre-funded warrants at $8.9999 per warrant, before underwriting discounts and commissions. Gross proceeds are expected to total about $100 million, with closing scheduled for July 20, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

REGENXBIO has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,667,250 additional shares at the public offering price. Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners and Mizuho are acting as joint book-running managers.

RGNX has traded between $5.45 and $16.19 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $8.96, down 20.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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