REGENXBIO: New Interim Data Reinforces Potential Of RGX-202 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - REGENXBIO (RGNX) reported new, positive interim data from two additional patients in the Phase I/II portion of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202, a differentiated investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company said the positive biomarker data in patient aged 1-3 add to consistent, robust microdystrophin and transduction levels across all treated ages.

"The new data from the age 1-3 cohort builds on the favorable safety and efficacy profile seen in ages 4 and older and reinforces the potential of RGX-202 to serve a wide age range of patients," said Steve Pakola, Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.