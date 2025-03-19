News & Insights

REGENXBIO: New Interim Data Reinforces Potential Of RGX-202 - Quick Facts

March 19, 2025 — 09:41 am EDT

(RTTNews) - REGENXBIO (RGNX) reported new, positive interim data from two additional patients in the Phase I/II portion of the AFFINITY DUCHENNE trial of RGX-202, a differentiated investigational gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company said the positive biomarker data in patient aged 1-3 add to consistent, robust microdystrophin and transduction levels across all treated ages.

"The new data from the age 1-3 cohort builds on the favorable safety and efficacy profile seen in ages 4 and older and reinforces the potential of RGX-202 to serve a wide age range of patients," said Steve Pakola, Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO.

