Regenxbio Names Mitchell Chan CFO

(RTTNews) - Tuesday,Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) announced the appointment of Mitchell Chan as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective September 17, 2024.

Chan takes over from Vit Vasista, who will remain with the Company as an advisor until January 3, 2025, to ensure a smooth transition.

Chan, a veteran finance executive, brings nearly 20 years of experience in the biotechnology sector, most recently as an Operating Partner at Catalio Capital Management. Before that, he held the position of CFO at Viela Bio.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.