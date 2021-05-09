REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

It's been a good week for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest first-quarter results, and the shares gained 4.6% to US$36.27. Revenues of US$19m fell short of estimates by 19%, but statutory losses were in line with expectations, at US$1.20 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:RGNX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the six analysts covering REGENXBIO provided consensus estimates of US$97.7m revenue in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 37% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$4.28 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$109.6m and losses of US$4.82 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the US$64.38average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic REGENXBIO analyst has a price target of US$100.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$40.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 46% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 34% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - REGENXBIO is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$64.38, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on REGENXBIO. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for REGENXBIO going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

