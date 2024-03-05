Regenxbio Gains On Safety Data For Phase I/II Affinity Duchenne Trial Of RGX-202

(RTTNews) - Regenxbio Inc. (RGNX) shares are gaining more than 7 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the clinical-stage biotechnology reported additional interim safety and efficacy data in the Phase I/II Affinity Duchenne trial of RGX-202 in patients of 4-11 years old with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The company said while there is an insufficient level of data in boys above 7 years, RGX-202 at dose level 2 demonstrated significantly increased microdystrophin expression in a 12-year-old patient.

Currently, shares are at $23.10, up 7.68 percent from the previous close of $21.36 on a volume of 880,468.

