REGENXBIO Earnings Results: $RGNX Reports Quarterly Earnings

REGENXBIO ($RGNX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$1.01 per share, beating estimates of -$1.17 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $21,210,000, missing estimates of $24,228,825 by $-3,018,825.
REGENXBIO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of REGENXBIO stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 3,378,364 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,114,753
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,659,206 shares (+67.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,825,662
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,383,039 shares (-31.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,690,891
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,061,187 shares (+406.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,202,975
- MORGAN STANLEY added 653,435 shares (+48.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,051,052
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 600,564 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,642,359
- STATE STREET CORP removed 597,032 shares (-21.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,615,057
