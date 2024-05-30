Regenx Tech Advances Clean Tech Innovations

Mineworx Technologies Ltd (TSE:RGX) has released an update.

Regenx Tech Corp has completed its annual financial filings for the year ending December 31, 2023, amid expectations that the management cease trade order issued on May 1st will soon be lifted, allowing corporate officers to resume trading. The company is actively pursuing growth in the Clean Tech sector by developing technologies for recovering precious metals, such as platinum and palladium, from diesel catalytic converters in partnership with Davis Recycling.

