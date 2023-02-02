Regents Of The University Of California Cuts Stake in Owl Rock Capital (ORCC)

Fintel reports that Regents Of The University Of California has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 27.02MM shares of Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC). This represents 6.86% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 27, 2022 they reported 32.16MM shares and 8.18% of the company, a decrease in shares of 15.96% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.32% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.63% Upside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owl Rock Capital is $15.02. The forecasts range from a low of $11.62 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 13.63% from its latest reported closing price of $13.22.

The projected annual revenue for Owl Rock Capital is $1,430MM, an increase of 26.20%. The projected annual EPS is $1.70, an increase of 48.90%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 302 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owl Rock Capital. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.66%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ORCC is 1.1234%, an increase of 0.6607%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.36% to 169,139K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751,338 shares

Bank Of America holds 9,773,212 shares

Brown University holds 6,338,727 shares

Enstar Group holds 5,678,936 shares

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 5,238,662 shares

Owl Rock Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC) is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. As of September 30, 2020, ORCC had investments in 110 portfolio companies with an aggregate fair value of $9.9 billion. ORCC has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. ORCC is externally managed by Owl Rock Capital Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser that is an affiliate of Owl Rock Capital Partners. Owl Rock Capital Partners, together with its subsidiaries, is a New York based direct lending platform with approximately $23.7 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.