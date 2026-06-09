Regentis Surges After Plans To Start European Surgeon Training In Q3 For Advancing GelrinC Launch

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (RGNT) are surging over 200% to $4.11 after the company announced plans to begin its European surgeon training activities in the third quarter, as it advances preparations for the commercial rollout of GelrinC in Europe.

Regentis is a regenerative medicine company focused on innovative tissue repair solutions.

GelrinC is Regentis' cell-free off-the-shelf hydrogel implant having synchronised erosion and resorption for the treatment of knee cartilage lesions, which is estimated by the company to be a $3 billion U.S. market.

Notably, GelrinC has CE Mark approval in the European Union and is now being evaluated in a pivotal study in the US that has completed over 50% of enrollment.

The training program is designed to teach orthopaedic surgeons to use GelrinC and provide practical experience with the implantation procedure. This may support physician readiness ahead of market launch.

In addition, as part of its European strategy, Regentis is establishing a network of European Centres of Excellence designed to support surgeon education, clinical guidance, and knowledge sharing on cartilage repair and the use of GelrinC.

The first training activities are expected to take place in Milan, Italy, at Humanitas Research Hospital, an academic medical centre in orthopaedics and sports medicine.

RGNT has traded between $1.23 and $8.35 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $1.29.

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