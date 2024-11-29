News & Insights

Regent Pacific Properties Reports Income Decline

November 29, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Regent Pacific Properties (TSE:RPP) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Properties reported a slight decline in its net rental and comprehensive income for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2024, compared to the same periods in 2023. Despite the decrease, the company remains transparent by making its financial results available on the SEDAR+ platform.

