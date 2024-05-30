Regent Pacific Group AGM Resolutions Passed

Endurance RP (HK:0575) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support, including the re-election of directors and the approval of mandates for issuing and repurchasing company shares. The resolutions, which also covered the adoption of financial statements and the appointment of an independent auditor, indicated strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance.

