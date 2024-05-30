News & Insights

Stocks

Regent Pacific Group AGM Resolutions Passed

May 30, 2024 — 06:13 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Endurance RP (HK:0575) has released an update.

Regent Pacific Group Limited successfully passed all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 30, 2024, with overwhelming shareholder support, including the re-election of directors and the approval of mandates for issuing and repurchasing company shares. The resolutions, which also covered the adoption of financial statements and the appointment of an independent auditor, indicated strong shareholder confidence in the company’s governance.

For further insights into HK:0575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RPGLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.