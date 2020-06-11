Regeneron's (REGN) Resplendent Journey From $60 To $600 In 9 Years

(RTTNews) - Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), which touched an all-time high of $618.71 on June 2, 2020, have given back some of its gains and trade around $606.

The stock was trading around $60 when we had alerted readers to it on June 1, 2011. Back then, the Company was having only 1 approved drug - Arcalyst for the treatment of CAPS (Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndromes).

Now, there are 7 approved drugs in its portfolio including Arcalyst, namely, Praluent, Eylea, Libtayo, Kevzara, Dupixent, and Zaltrap.

Regeneron has over 20 investigational medicines in clinical development, all of which were discovered and developed using its proprietary VelociSuite technologies. This list also includes REGN-EB3, a multi-antibody therapy to Ebola virus infection, and five of its marketed products that are being evaluated for additional indications.

Two of Regeneron's drugs Eylea and Dupixent are blockbusters. Eylea is indicated for macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy while Dupixent is approved for atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis.

The Company is collaborating with Sanofi on the global development and commercialization of Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, and REGN3500, an investigational drug for asthma and atopic dermatitis.

Also in the works is a novel antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, specifically-designed for both prevention and treatment of COVID-19. REGN-COV2 is expected to advance into clinical studies this month. The Company is working to rapidly scale-up manufacturing, with a goal to have hundreds of thousands of preventative doses available by the end of August 2020.

The investigational Ebola treatment REGN-EB3 is under FDA review, with a decision expected on October 25, 2020.

The other anticipated regulatory milestones for this year are the regulatory submissions for Libtayo in both non-small cell lung cancer and basal cell carcinoma. Libtayo is already approved for squamous cell carcinoma. Approved in September 2018, the drug brought in U.S. annual sales of $14.8 million for Regeneron in 2018 and $175.7 million in 2019. Libtayo fetched U.S. sales of $61.7 million for the Company in the first quarter of 2020 compared to $26.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

As the Company continues to expand its portfolio of drugs, which keeps gaining traction, and the updates on the COVID-19 antibody cocktail to be provided when available, REGN is a stock worth watching.

In the last 1 year, the stock has traded in a range of $271.37 to $618.71.

