Regeneron's (REGN) Performance Strong in 2020: What Lies Ahead?

Biotech bigwig Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN delivered a stellar performance in 2020 and is set for a robust show in 2021 on the back of a solid portfolio and a promising pipeline.

The company’s efforts to expand the label of its approved drugs and concurrently develop the pipeline are impressive. While lead drug Eylea’s sales were somewhat affected by the pandemic last year, trends should stabilize this year. Asthma drug, Dupixent, developed in partnership with Sanofi SNY has posted a strong performance last year and sales are expected to get a boost on continued label expansions of the drug.

Regeneron’s efforts to bring additional products to the market are impressive as well. The FDA approval of Libtayo for the treatment of patients with metastatic or locally advanced cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC) has diversified the revenue base and the initial uptake of the drug is strong. It is also being developed for the lucrative indication of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Regeneron is working to expand its label further, which should boost sales.

Share price of the company rallied last year as it is one of the leading pharma/biotech companies along with Eli Lilly LLY, among others, that are working on antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19. Last month, the company announced encouraging initial data from an ongoing phase I/II/III study of its antibody cocktail, casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring low-flow oxygen.

Casirivimab and imdevimab is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies (also known as REGN10933 and REGN10987, respectively) and was designed specifically to block the infectivity of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

We remind investors that the antibody cocktail was granted an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the FDA for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients at least 12 years of age and weighing at least 40 kg, who have received positive results of direct SARS-CoV-2 viral testing and are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.

Regeneron continues to increase in-house production of casirivimab and imdevimab, and has collaborated with Roche RHHBY to increase the global supply beginning in 2021.

Demand for the antibody cocktail is expected to be strong in the near term, as the pandemic refuses to lose steam and the rollout of the vaccines will take time.

The company has a solid and diverse portfolio, which will reap returns even after the demand for the cocktail subsides.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Roche Holding AG (RHHBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.