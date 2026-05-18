BioTech
REGN

Regeneron's Melanoma Trial Update; Shares Slip 6%

May 18, 2026 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) on Friday announced results from its Phase 3 trial evaluating Fianlimab, a LAG-3 inhibitor studied in combination with Cemiplimab for first-line unresectable or metastatic melanoma who have not received prior systemic therapy.

Phase 3 Trial of Fianlimab

The randomized, double-blind study enrolled more than 1,500 patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic melanoma who had not received prior systemic therapy. Patients were treated with either high-dose Fianlimab plus Cemiplimab, low-dose Fianlimab plus Cemiplimab, pembrolizumab monotherapy, Cemiplimab monotherapy.

The trial did not reach statistical significance for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to pembrolizumab. However, a numeric improvement of 5.1 months in median progression-free survival was observed with the high-dose Fianlimab combination. Importantly, no new safety signals were identified.

Regeneron stated that detailed data will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting. In addition, a separate Phase 3 head-to-head trial of the high-dose Fianlimab combination versus Opdualag (nivolumab and relatlimab-rmbw) is ongoing.

REGN has traded between $476.49 and $821.11 over the past year. The stock closed Friday's trading (May 15, 2026) at $698.25, down 2.05%. During overnight trading, the stock is at $654.75, down 6.23%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.