Regeneron's Linvoseltamab Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Treating Relapsed/Refractory MM

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for linvoseltamab in treating adults with relapsed and refractory or R/R multiple myeloma or MM. This recommendation applies to patients who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and have shown disease progression on the last treatment.

The positive opinion follows results from the pivotal LINKER-MM1 trial, which demonstrated linvoseltamab's effectiveness in this patient population.

Linvoseltamab is an investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody that activates T-cells to target and kill MM cells.

The FDA has also accepted the Biologics License Application for linvoseltamab, with a decision expected on July 10, 2025.

This recommendation represents a crucial step in providing a new therapeutic option for R/R MM patients, a group with limited treatment alternatives.

Regeneron is awaiting a final decision from the European Commission in the coming months.

Currently, REGN is trading at $700 down by 0.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.