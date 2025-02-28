News & Insights

Regeneron's Linvoseltamab Receives Positive CHMP Opinion For Treating Relapsed/Refractory MM

February 28, 2025 — 01:05 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) has announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP has issued a positive opinion recommending conditional marketing authorization for linvoseltamab in treating adults with relapsed and refractory or R/R multiple myeloma or MM. This recommendation applies to patients who have received at least three prior therapies, including a proteasome inhibitor, an immunomodulatory agent, and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, and have shown disease progression on the last treatment.

The positive opinion follows results from the pivotal LINKER-MM1 trial, which demonstrated linvoseltamab's effectiveness in this patient population.

Linvoseltamab is an investigational BCMAxCD3 bispecific antibody that activates T-cells to target and kill MM cells.

The FDA has also accepted the Biologics License Application for linvoseltamab, with a decision expected on July 10, 2025.

This recommendation represents a crucial step in providing a new therapeutic option for R/R MM patients, a group with limited treatment alternatives.

Regeneron is awaiting a final decision from the European Commission in the coming months.

Currently, REGN is trading at $700 down by 0.39 percent on the Nasdaq.

