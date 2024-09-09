News & Insights

Regeneron's Five-Year Phase 3 Trial Shows Durable Survival Benefit Of Libtayo In PD-L1 High NSCLC

September 09, 2024 — 11:25 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announced that the five-year results from the Phase 3 EMPOWER-Lung 1 trial demonstrated the durable survival benefit and impressive efficacy of first-line Libtayo monotherapy compared to chemotherapy in patients with PD-L1 high, advanced non-small cell lung cancer, highlighting a direct correlation between survival benefits and PD-L1 expression levels.

The trial evaluated Libtayo (cemiplimab) monotherapy versus chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with greater than or equal to 50% PD-L1 expression and no EGFR, ALK or ROS1 aberrations.

Late-breaking data at at the IASLC 2024 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) showed Libtayo monotherapy nearly doubled median overall survival and reduced the risks of death and disease progression by 41% and 50%, respectively, compared to chemotherapy.

The WCLC presentation also reviews data on overall survival, progression-free survival and response rate among patients who added chemotherapy to Libtayo following disease progression.

The exploratory subgroup analysis of EMPOWER-Lung 1 also showed direct correlations between survival and disease progression benefits and PD-L1 expression level among Libtayo patients, supporting the direct correlation between tumor response and PD-L1 expression level previously observed.

