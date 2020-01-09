Regeneron's bone disorder drug reduces bone lesions in mid-stage study

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Thursday its experimental treatment for a very rare genetic disorder proved more effective than placebo in reducing bone lesions.

The drug, garetosmab, was tested on patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) in a mid-stage study.

FOP leads to abnormal bone formation resulting in skeletal deformities, progressive loss of mobility and premature death, and has no approved treatments, the drugmaker said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 1692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.