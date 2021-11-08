Regeneron's antibody therapy shows long-term protection against COVID-19

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in the two to eight months period since the administration of the drug in a late-stage trial.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

