US Markets
REGN

Regeneron's antibody therapy shows long-term protection against COVID-19

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in the two to eight months period since the administration of the drug in a late-stage trial.

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Monday a single dose of its antibody cocktail reduced the risk of contracting COVID-19 by 81.6% in the two to eight months period since the administration of the drug in a late-stage trial.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular