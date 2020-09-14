Regeneron's Antibody Cocktail To Be Tested In RECOVERY COVID-19 Phase 3 Trial In UK

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (REGN) investigational anti-viral antibody cocktail, REGN-COV2, is all set to be studied in a phase III trial in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

In the phase III study, dubbed RECOVERY, the effects of adding REGN-COV2 to the usual standard-of-care will be compared against standard-of-care alone. The study, which will be conducted at 176 hospital sites across the UK, will assess the impact of REGN-COV2 on mortality, hospital stays, and the need for ventilation.

The RECOVERY trial is being coordinated by researchers at the University of Oxford, which acts as the sponsor.

REGN-COV2 is currently being studied in two phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of COVID-19 and in a phase III trial for the prevention of COVID-19 in household contacts of infected individuals.

George Yancopoulos, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, said, "REGN-COV2 was specifically designed by Regeneron scientists to target the virus that causes COVID-19. RECOVERY will be the fourth late-stage randomized clinical trial evaluating REGN-COV2 and will add to our knowledge about how this novel antibody cocktail may help hospitalized patients in need."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.