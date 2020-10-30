Regeneron to stop enrolling very sick COVID-19 patients in antibody trials

Adds details on trial, background

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN.O said on Friday it would stop enrolling patients receiving advanced COVID-19 care in its trials testing its experimental antibody treatment, based on the recommendation of an independent data monitoring panel.

The recommendation was based on a potential safety signal and an unfavorable risk/benefit profile at this time. The decision followed a similar suggestion for a rival Eli Lilly & Co treatment earlier this week.

The committee backed the enrollment in non-hospitalized patients as well as hospitalized patients requiring either no or a low level of oxygen.

Regeneron said it would inform the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which is evaluating the treatment for a potential emergency use authorization in mild-to-moderate outpatients at high risk for poor outcome.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

