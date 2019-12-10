Regeneron Stock Slides as French Drug Giant Sanofi Mulls Selling Stake

Regeneron’s stock dropped 2.6% in pre-market trading after French drug giant Sanofi said it may sell its stake in the U.S. biotech leader.

The European pharmaceutical company outlined a new strategy late on Monday and said it could raise capital by monetizing its 21.6% stake in Regeneron. Sanofi scrapped its diabetes and cardiovascular research and pledged to streamline its business to boost growth. The drugmaker’s stock climbed 4% in early trading after the strategy was unveiled.

“Sanofi has the potential to raise capital through asset disposals and by monetizing its stake after the expiration of the lock-up under the amended and restated investor agreement with Regeneron,” the company said in a statement. The lock-up agreement expires in Dec. 2020.

Ahead of its capital markets day on Tuesday, Sanofi also said its Dupixent drug, which it develops and sells jointly with Regeneron, could reach more than €10 billion in annual sales.

The eczema drug’s revenue climbed 268% in 2018 to €788 million and has recently been approved to treat other conditions including asthma.

Looking ahead.

Sanofi’s comments about a potential sale of its stake should not come as a surprise to Regeneron investors, and a sale is far from definite at this stage. The partnership turned its first profit in the summer, sending Regeneron’s stock soaring after a tricky first half of the year. Dupixent was a key driver and its potential growth remains a huge opportunity for the companies and their investors.

