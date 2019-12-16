Regeneron Stock Is Downgraded. Analyst Cites Tough Competition From a Novartis Drug.

Regeneron’s blockbuster macular-degeneration drug Eylea may quickly lose market share to a new rival from Novartis, Evercore ISI’s Josh Schimmer warned.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ blockbuster macular-degeneration drug Eylea may quickly lose market share to a new competitor from Novartis, Evercore ISI’s Josh Schimmer warned.

Schimmer downgraded Regeneron (ticker: REGN) to In Line from Outperform, and set a new price target of $381. Regeneron closed at $376.42 on Friday.

“We are cautious Eylea erosion in 2020/2021 will be faster than anticipated and dominate investor dialogue as investors check with specialists,” Schimmer wrote in a note published Monday morning.

Eylea is facing new competition from Beovu, a Novartis (NVS) drug the Food and Drug Administration approved in October to treat wet, age-related macular degeneration. Wall Street analysts expect Eylea sales, which are projected to be $4.1 billion in 2019, to fall to $3.7 billion by 2023, according to FactSet. But Schimmer warns they could fall faster.

The downgrade came days after Credit Suisse analyst Evan Seigerman named Regeneron his top biotech pick for 2020, saying that the impact of competition and other negative factors weighing on Eylea sales-growth projections were overstated.

Regeneron didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the downgrade

The back story. Shares of Regeneron are flat this year. The stock is trailing behind both the S&P 500 and the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (IBB) year to date, though Regeneron has surged this quarter, along with much of the biotech sector. Regeneron is up 35.4% since the beginning of October, while the S&P 500 has risen 7.4%.

What’s new. In his note Monday morning, Evercore’s Schimmer wrote that he had spoken with a specialist who was a heavy user of Eylea in his practice.

“After switching 50-60 of his most frequent Eylea users, he is convinced Beovu is a superior product and will broadly adopt it,” Schimmer wrote. “7 other specialists at his center have similar experiences and are equally enthusiastic to use it to ease injection burden.”

Looking ahead. Schimmer wrote that the specialist expects half of wet AMD patients will be on Beovu within two or three years, and that those patients who switch will be the ones who were getting Eylea injections most often, and therefore represent a larger proportion of sales.

Schimmer noted that the specialist was on the lookout for inflammation, and said that if he saw a 1% rate of severe inflammation on Beovu, he would use the drug only as a backup.

Shares of Regeneron were down only slightly on Monday morning. The stock was trading at $375.32, down 0.3% from the previous day’s close. Novartis’s American depositary receipts were up 0.2%.

