Regeneron Slips Due to Potential Eye Drug Competitors

For anyone who needed proof that a drugmaker is more than its most significant drug, just consider Regeneron (REGN). The company makes a COVID-19 treatment, but that's not what brought it down recently.

That traces back to a completely different drug with a completely different problem - way too much competition. There's enough competition for Bernstein to drop its rating on Regeneron a full notch. I find myself just as bearish as Bernstein is. (See Analysts' Top Stocks on TipRanks)

Regeneron's share price started the year with a hefty gain. The company's shares went from around $470 just after the new year dawned to almost $550 less than three weeks later. However, that gain didn't last, and the stock dropped under its starting point by late February.

It bottomed out in early March and then started a slow ascent back up to nearly $600. July saw the company plateau around $580, and then August brought with it a second leg up. In early September, the company hit its highs for the year and made $700 a share look like a real possibility.

That surge didn't last, though, as a second dip sent the company back down under $550. Then, a new rally stepped in, bringing us up to our current levels.

The biggest news impacting Regeneron today is that Bernstein knocked it down a peg. Originally rated "outperform," the company was lowered to "market perform." As for why Regeneron was lowered, Bernstein pointed to the company's major eye therapy drug, Eylea.

Eylea is at risk of being supplanted by "biosimilars." The FDA calls a biosimilar a product that is similar to an FDA-approved product, which is called the "reference product." Essentially, biosimilars are drugs that are similar to but not the same as the original drug in question.

A Pharmaceutical Company's Death by a Thousand Cuts

It's bad enough that Regeneron is about to have trouble with Eylea, which is a big part of Regeneron's operation. Reports note that Eylea makes up about 50% of Regeneron's revenue and about 80% of its marginal profits. Losses in Eylea are a major hit to the company's bottom line. With biosimilars about to kick in, that means a likely drop in the bottom line. Worse, a disproportionate one at that.

It doesn't get better from there. Regeneron's Dupixent, developed with Sanofi (SNY), is currently approved for treating eczema in children as young as six. It's also on its way to being a drug worth $10 billion.

However, Dupixent just got a whole new competitor in Europe, as Pfizer (PFE) announced the European Commission approved Abrocitinib as a treatment for eczema as well. Granted, Abrocitinib, also known as Cibinqo, is more targeted toward adults. Regardless, Dupixient may well lose some of the upper end of its market accordingly.

Just to top off the parade of bad news for Regeneron, recent testing from German researchers found that the company's monoclonal antibody treatments are of reduced effectiveness against COVID-19's latest variant.

None of that is good news for Regeneron. Worse yet, the company is trading much closer to its average and high price targets than its lows. That suggests there's not much more room for the company to go up. Some, certainly, but not much; we're only about 12% short of the average target as it is. In addition, Regeneron isn't even a worthwhile dividend stock because it doesn't offer one.

Wall Street's Take

Turning to Wall Street, Regeneron has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That's based on 10 Buys and six Holds assigned in the past three months. The average Regeneron price target of $707.64 implies 12% upside potential.

Analyst price targets range from a low of $570 per share to a high of $844 per share.

Concluding Views

Give Regeneron some credit; it's got an outstanding portfolio of drugs it can offer to cover a wide range of illnesses. It's also one of the few companies with a COVID-19 treatment out there. Sure, that treatment is less effective against the latest variant, but there are signs that the latest variant is also the weakest.

Still, Regeneron is facing several major problems in the near term. It's also not rewarding those who hold the company with dividends, either. For now, it's likely a good idea to be bearish on Regeneron. It's certainly got a lot to offer, but almost every one of those offerings has a string attached.

Disclosure: At the time of publication, Steve Anderson did not have a position in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

