Regeneron Shares Rise on Earnings, Coronavirus Work

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN) reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations, and investors -- who have been snapping up the stock this week based on news that it's working on a treatment for the 2019n-CoV coronavirus -- bid up the shares another 5%. Revenue rose 13% in the quarter to $2.17 billion, topping analysts' consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share rose 10% to $7.50, beating expectations of $6.92.

Regeneron's growth was driven by its eye drug Eylea, sales of which were up 11% in the quarter, and inflammation-reducer Dupixent, which had global sales growth of 136%. The company partners with Bayer for Eylea sales outside the U.S., and with Sanofi for worldwide sales of Dupixent.

Image source: Getty Images.

Management declined to provide guidance for 2020, saying it was restructuring its collaboration agreement with Sanofi for two of its drugs, but said on the conference call that it was "comfortable" with the current analyst consensus, which is for non-GAAP EPS growth of 6% to $26.14.

Regeneron announced on Tuesday that it's collaborating with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop an antiviral treatment for the 2019n-CoV coronavirus, and said on the conference call that it will have the first iteration within a few months. The large-cap biotech company has a rapid-response infectious disease platform that produced a three-antibody cocktail for Ebola that proved superior to the existing standard antiviral treatment in a trial last year. Regeneron's stock has risen 15% since that announcement.

10 stocks we like better than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Jim Crumly has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.