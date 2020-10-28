Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody treatment cut medical visits in trial

Adds data detail

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - the experimental treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Regeneron said patients given the treatment, REGN-COV2, made around 57% fewer COVID-19 related medical visits than those given a placebo over a 29 day period.

The drop was around 72% in patients with one or more risk factors such as being over age 50, obesity, cardiovascular, metabolic, lung, liver or kidney disease, or an immunocompromised status.

Last month, the company released early data from the trial showing the treatment reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The company earlier this month filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking emergency use authorization for the dual-antibody therapy. It said it has shared the new data with the regulator as part of the review of its request.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

