US Markets
REGN

Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody treatment cut medical visits in trial

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - the experimental treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Adds data detail

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Wednesday its coronavirus antibody cocktail - the experimental treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of nearly 800 patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.

Regeneron said patients given the treatment, REGN-COV2, made around 57% fewer COVID-19 related medical visits than those given a placebo over a 29 day period.

The drop was around 72% in patients with one or more risk factors such as being over age 50, obesity, cardiovascular, metabolic, lung, liver or kidney disease, or an immunocompromised status.

Last month, the company released early data from the trial showing the treatment reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

The company earlier this month filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking emergency use authorization for the dual-antibody therapy. It said it has shared the new data with the regulator as part of the review of its request.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler and Bill Berkrot)

((michael.erman@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6021; Reuters Messaging: michael.erman.thomsonreuters.com@thomsonreuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular