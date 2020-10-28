Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody treatment cut medical visits in trial
Corrects trial size
Oct 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Wednesday that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail - the experimental treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of around 800 patients with mild-to-moderate sickness.
The company said it has shared the results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of its review of the company's request for emergency use authorization of the treatment.
