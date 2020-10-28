US Markets
Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody treatment cut medical visits in trial

Contributor
Michael Erman Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Corrects trial size

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Wednesday that its COVID-19 antibody cocktail - the experimental treatment that U.S. President Donald Trump received - significantly reduced medical visits in a trial of around 800 patients with mild-to-moderate sickness.

The company said it has shared the results with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as part of its review of the company's request for emergency use authorization of the treatment.

(Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Leslie Adler)

