US Markets
REGN

Regeneron says its COVID-19 antibody therapy showed promise in hospitalized patients

Contributor
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Tuesday initial data from an ongoing study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalized COVID-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial.

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O said on Tuesday initial data from an ongoing study of its experimental antibody cocktail for use in some hospitalized COVID-19 patients show the therapy was sufficiently effective to warrant continuing the trial.

The company is testing the therapy, a combination of two antibodies casirivimab and imdevimab, in hospitalized patients requiring low-flow oxygen.

The drugmaker said in September the cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Study participants included those who produced an effective immune response on their own (seropositive), and those whose immune response was not yet adequate (seronegative).

Seronegative patients treated with the antibody cocktail had a lower risk of death or needing mechanical ventilation, the company said. (http://bit.ly/3pA1AsI)

Based on these results, the company said an ongoing late-stage study in hospitalized patients will continue.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month issued emergency use authorization for the antibody therapy for use in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients who are not currently hospitalized.

UPDATE 2-U.S. FDA grants emergency use authorization to Regeneron COVID-19 antibody given to Trump

UPDATE 2-Regeneron says its COVID-19 treatment reduces viral levels, improves symptoms

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REGN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular