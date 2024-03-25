News & Insights

Markets
REGN

Regeneron Says FDA Rejects BLA Approval For Odronextamab In Follicular Lyphoma

March 25, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) disclosed on Monday that the FDA has issued Complete Response Letters, rejecting the approval of the Biologics License Application for Odronextamab in relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma and in R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

This decision was made due to an issue concerning the enrollment status of the confirmatory trials.

Regeneron intends to share updates on enrollment and regulatory timelines later this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.