News & Insights

US Markets
REGN

Regeneron says CFO Landry to retire in February

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

September 08, 2023 — 05:39 pm EDT

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O Chief Financial Officer Robert Landry will retire in February and will be succeeded by insider Christopher Fenimore, the company said on Friday.

Fenimore joined Regeneron in 2003 and is currently the head of accounting and controller at the company.

Fenimore, who started his career as an auditor at KPMG, will report to CEO Leonard Schleifer after assuming the CFO role, the company said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

REGN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.