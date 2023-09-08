Regeneron says CFO Landry to retire in February

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN.O Chief Financial Officer Robert Landry will retire in February and will be succeeded by insider Christopher Fenimore, the company said on Friday.

Fenimore joined Regeneron in 2003 and is currently the head of accounting and controller at the company.

Fenimore, who started his career as an auditor at KPMG, will report to CEO Leonard Schleifer after assuming the CFO role, the company said.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

